Kazakhstan, Jordan to bolster civil defense coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Draft Law "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Cooperation in the field of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations Prevention and Response" was approved at the plenary session of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The agreement was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries on November 1, 2017, in Astana. Taking into account the possibility of emergencies, the effects of which cannot be eliminated by the resources and capabilities of one of the parties (countries), the implementation of this Agreement will facilitate the arrangement of joint coordinated actions in the event of emergency situations in the territory of one of the parties. The Agreement ratification will allow: first, to exchange experience in the field of monitoring and prevention of emergencies, preparation of the population for actions in case of threat and occurrence; the second is to train civil protection specialists in the educational institutions of the state parties, to regularly conduct joint thematic conferences, seminars, exercises, and training so that to enhance the population protection effectiveness; the third is to provide assistance in the emergency response on the territory of the parties within the shortest possible period of time," said Deputy Interior Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yuri Ilyin.

Answering the MPs' questions, the deputy minister clarified that in cases involving injuries or deaths, the aid-receiving party pays compensation to the granting party in compliance with its legislation to the extent stipulated by international agreements.

Regarding emergency aid to other countries, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Finance Ruslan Beketayev said that the Government allocates funds in its reserve for emergency expenses. KZT 303 billion was allocated from the National Budget for a three-year period. In 2018, this reserve amounted to nearly KZT 73 billion.