Kazakhstan junior hockey team defeats Denmark, stays in elite

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan defeated Denmark in the second match of the relegation round the 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Vancouver, Canada, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan scored two goals in the first five minutes of the game vs. Denmark at the World Junior Championships. In the middle frame, the score remained unchanged: 2-0. In the final frame, Kazakh hockey player Artur Gatiyatov twice hit the Danes' empty net. As a result, the score was 4 to 0. Therefore, the Kazakhstan team remains in the elite for another year.

It is to be recalled that Kazakh players won the first relegation game vs. Denmark by a score of 4 to 3. According to the results of yesterday's game, Kazakhstan avoided relegation in the elite.



Having lost to Finland (0-5), the U.S. (2-8), Slovakia (2-11), and Sweden (1-4) in the group stage, Kazakhstan turned out to be the last team in Group B. With four losses and the goal difference of 0-26, the Denmark national team is the worst one in Group A.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, via social media called on Kazakhstanis to support hockey players at the 2019 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Canada.

The game took place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. In Kazakhstan, a live broadcast was provided on QazSport TV Channel.

Photo courtesy of iihf.com