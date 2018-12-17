  • kz
    •

    Kazakhstan junior ice hockey team strikes silver at Four Nations Tournament

    16:27, 17 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan junior ice hockey team has finished second on the podium at the Four Nations Tournament held in Latvia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Having scored 3-0 in the match vs. Latvia, the Kazakh players secured a win.

    Goals:
    0-1 - Igor Zalevskiy - 21:40
    0:2 - Stanislav Filippenko - 23:52
    0:3 - Igor Ishchenko - 30:36

    Thus, gaining 6 points, the Kazakhstan junior team came in second place, while Belarus (7 points) and Latvia (3 points) struck gold and bronze, respectively.

     

