    Kazakhstan, KazSport TV channels to broadcast Doha World Boxing Championship

    23:30, 05 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and KazSport TV channels will broadcast Doha World Boxing Championship to be held from October 6 through October 15.

    The national team consists of the current world and Asian champions as well as the winners of the Asian Games: Daniyar Yeleussinov, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, Olzhas Sattybayev, Adilbek Niyazymbetov, Vasiliy Levit and Ivan Dychko.

    The full roster of the Kazakh team: Up to 52 kg - Olzhas Sattybayev Up to 56 kg - Kairat Yeraliyev Up to 60 kg - Zakir Safiullin Up to 69 kg - Daniyar Yeleussinov Up to 75 kg - Zhanibek Alimkhanuly Up to 81 kg - Adilbek Niyazymbetov Up to 91 kg - Vasily Levit 91 kg + Ivan Dychko

    Sport News
