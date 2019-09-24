  • kz
    Kazakhstan keen on strengthening and expanding trade-economic coop with Oman - Elbasy

    17:25, 24 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of Majlis ash-Shura of Oman Khalid bin Hilal Al Mawali, Kazinform reports.

    At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening and expanding the trade-economic cooperation with Oman, the press service of Elbasy informs.

    «We are interested in the development of relations between the two countries. We have built a railroad from the Caspian Sea to Iran which will considerably simplify the transportation of goods. We need to develop trade between our countries,» Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



    Politics First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
