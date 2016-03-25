Kazakhstan keen on strengthening economic coop with Singapore - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received today Ambassador of Singapore to Kazakhstan Zulkifli bin Baharudin at his request, the press service of the Senate told Kazinform.

The parties focused on relevant issues of bilateral cooperation as well as on preparation for K.Tokayev's oncoming visit to Singapore at the invitation of the Singaporean Senate Speaker. The visit is scheduled for March 31 - April 2. As Tokayev noted, Kazakhstan is keen on strengthening economic cooperation with Singapore and on development of interparliamentary dialogue.

According to the foreign diplomat, Singapore anticipated the visit of the Kazakhstani Senate Speaker and his participation in annual Singapore Forum during which Tokayev will make a report on topical issues of cooperation on the Asian continent.