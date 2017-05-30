Kazakhstan keen to develop cooperation with Romania - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is interested in developing mutually profitable cooperation with Romania, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said while receiving credentials from a number of foreign ambassadors in the Akorda presidential residence on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our country pays utmost attention to further development of mutually profitable cooperation with Romania. Kazakhstan's investment channeled into the energy sector of Romania is the bright example of cooperation between our countries. We are interested in lifting cooperation with Bucharest to a higher level," President Nazarbayev said at the ceremony.



As a reminder, President Nursultan Nazarbayev received credentials from a number of newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Kazakhstan in Astana.