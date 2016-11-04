Kazakhstan keen to develop tourism cooperation with Slovakia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 25 joint Kazakh-Slovak enterprises function in Kazakhstan, according to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic with concurrent accreditation to Slovakia Serzhan Abdykarimov.

He made the figures public at the meeting of representatives of the leading companies of Kazakhstan and Slovakia in Astana on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"This year we completed the ratification of the agreement on mutual protection of investments. This will further strengthen our investment ties," Ambassador Abdykarimov said.



Kazakh diplomat also added that the abovementioned enterprises work in various spheres, including energy, construction and healthcare sectors.



"We are also interested in developing tourism cooperation with Slovakia. I would like to wish participants of the meeting to have fruitful dialogue and negotiations," Abdykarimov said in conclusion.