Kazakhstan keen to increase oil transportation through Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakh national oil transportation company KazTransOil is conducting work to increase oil transportation through Azerbaijan via railway for further loading of the Batumi oil terminal on the Black Sea coast of Georgia.

The Batumi oil terminal is fully owned by KazTransOil.



According to the ministry, work is being conducted with all participants of the transport corridor, as well as with potential shippers in order to increase the transportation in this direction, Kazinform has learned from trend.az .



The ministry said that in 2016, the volume of transshipment of oil and oil products through the Batumi oil terminal stood at about 3.4 million tons, including 2 million tons of oil and 1.4 million tons of oil products. Meanwhile, transshipment of Kazakh oil and oil products was not carried out through the Batumi oil terminal in 2016.



The Kazakh ministry went on to say that the privatization of Aktau port on the Kazakh coast of the Caspian Sea, planned to be implemented until late 2017, from which Kazakh oil can be transported to Azerbaijani ports, shouldn't affect the prospects of its transportation through Azerbaijan.



The Batumi oil terminal covers an area of about 90 hectares, on which there are five tank farms and an oil-loading complex. Oil supply to the Batumi port is carried out via railway.