Kazakhstan keen to offer 90% of public services in e-format – Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to switch 90% of public services to e-format, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin said during the Tuesday session, Kazinform reports.

«The number of public services provided in electronic format is growing every year. There are almost 700 public services in the state registry and 85.5% of them are offered online. Our goal is to reach 90% this year,» said Minister Mussin.

The ministry also noted that it is up to the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs to estimate the quality of public services.

«Based on the results of the recent monitoring conducted by the agency, it is crucial to enhance the satisfaction level of the population with the quality of public services in the regions of the country,» Mussin added.