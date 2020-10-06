Kazakhstan keen to ramp up fish exports to neighboring markets

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev has named potential markets where Kazakhstan can export its fish products, Kazinform reports.

At the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government, Minister Mirzagaliyev said Kazakhstan is in good place to ramp up fish production and increase its export volumes.

«There are huge potential markets for export right next to us,» said Mirzagaliyev, adding that Kazakhstan can expert up to 3 million tons of fish products per year to neighboring Russia and China.

Given the existing water resources, according to the minister, Kazakhstan can increase volumes of fish production by 600,000 tons.

«We can ramp up exports volume tenfold. It will allow to create at least 100,000 workplaces in the domestic fish industry. The Ministry will work further in order to make sure the inner market is saturated with domestic fish products,» he added.