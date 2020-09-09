Kazakhstan keeps weekend lockdowns to curb spread of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to keep lockdowns on weekends to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection as well as to maintain the positive results in the epidemic situation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Health Minister Alexey Tsoi, some restrictions as well as weekend lockdowns are still in place across the country.

He went on to say that the Ministry has been taking measures so as to be prepared for the autumn season.

The minister also added that the country could roll out a total of 54,178 hospital beds, if needed, of which 16,304 infectious diseases beds , 2,790 beds in the facilities that are currently under construction, and 32,064 beds in other hospitals. The number of intensive care beds stands at 2,981.