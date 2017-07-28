Kazakhstan key partner for Romania in Central Asia - Romanian FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and his Romanian counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Meleşcanu met in Astana on Friday to mark 25 years of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform reports.





Minister Abdrakhmanov revealed that during the meeting the sides touched upon a wide range of issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation and defined goals of interaction in trade, economic and investment spheres. Utmost attention was paid to deepening cooperation in the sphere of effective use of existing transit and transport potential.



In his words, presently both countries place a priority on trade and economic relations in the energy sphere. However, Astana and Bucharest intend to diversify trade. Minister Abdrakhmanov noted that Kazakhstan is interested in participation of Romanian business in the program on modernization of the country's economy.







"We agreed to develop cultural and educational exchanges with my Romanian colleague - to increase the number of students, exchange visits of educational experts and public figures," Abdrakhmanov said.



According to him, Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Romania which it considers an important partner in Eastern Europe and in the Balkans.



"In turn, we are thankful to Romania for its readiness to promote Kazakhstan's interests in Europe," he added.



Teodor Meleşcanu, in turn, noted that he's happy his visit had tangible results. "We signed the bilateral document - joint communique on the occasion of 25 years of diplomatic relations. Today we are also going to ink the cooperation agreement between the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken". Kazakhstan is the most important partner for Romania in Central Asia," he added.







It should be noted that celebration of Romania's National Day within the framework of Astana EXPO-2017 will take place on Friday.



