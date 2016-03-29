Kazakhstan, Kuwait discuss state of bilateral relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait Almas Abdrakhmanov met with Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Minister for Amiri Diwan Affairs of the Emir of Kuwait this week.

At the meeting the sides discussed current state of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Kuwait.

They also touched upon participation of the Emir of Kuwait in the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 and other issues of mutual interest.