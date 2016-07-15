Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan cooperation within EEU discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held talks with the delegation from Kyrgyz Republic led by Vice Prime Minister Oleg Pankratov in Astana today.

At the meeting the sides debated various issues related to bilateral relations and interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.



Various aspects of commercial and economic cooperation were touched upon at the meeting. The sides also agreed to exert efforts to develop road and rail communications.



Additionally, Sagintayev and Pankratov looked into the possibility of increasing mutual supplies of agricultural products subject to phytosanitary requirements, water supplies, cooperation in the sphere of migration, agriculture and environmental protection.