Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan hold consular consultations in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held the 5th regular consular consultations in Bishkek with the participation of the representatives of other relevant authorities, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The sides discussed the topical issues of further interaction in protection of rights and interests of the two countries' citizens. The implementation of the bilateral and multilateral agreements and conventions in consular-legal sphere was also discussed.



The sides confirmed the intention to continue the regular bilateral contacts in consular issues.

