Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan ink roadmap for coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 2, within the framework of the Kyrgyz governmental delegation's visit to Astana, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Tolkunbek Abdygulov signed the Road Map for bilateral economic cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.

On behalf of President Nazarbayev, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan held negotiations with the governmental delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic, following which the sides signed the Roadmap that contains measures aimed to solve the most topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the field of border, transport, phytosanitary and veterinary control, customs and tax administration.

According to Askar Mamin, these measures are aimed at further adapting the Kyrgyz economy to the norms and requirements of the Eurasian Economic Community in order to ensure access for the country's goods to the markets of EurAsEC.

The signing of the Roadmap means that the two countries will be shifting towards new approaches to joint implementation of the measures of customs, tax, veterinary, phytosanitary and sanitary-epidemiological control at the external borders of the EAEU and ensuring export-import and transit supplies through the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border with the participation of representatives of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

As Mr. Mamin said, full and timely implementation of the Roadmap will facilitate the formation of a common market based on the principles of transparency, legitimacy and mutual benefit. It will also, according to him, stimulate the parties to strengthen mutually beneficial trade and economic ties in the traditional atmosphere of good-neighborliness and friendship.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also added that 'joint work will be carried out to comply with the technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Community, including with regards to the certification of Kyrgyz goods in Kazakhstan's conformity assessment bodies'.

Following the signing of the Roadmap, the parties agreed that from 00:00 on December 3, 2017, the Kazakhstan's Border Guard Service at all points of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border will shift from an enhanced border mode back to normal one.

Control on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border was strengthened on October 10 by the Kazakh side due to reported violations of the EAEU requirements for product safety.

The meeting between President Nazarbayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov on November 30 in Minsk served as a breakthrough point in the almost two-months dispute.