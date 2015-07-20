Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan mull establishing joint investors&#39; council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today bilateral negotiations with Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic Oleg Pankratov in Astana, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the sides debated a wide range of issues related to bilateral partnership, paying utmost attention to cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Bakytzhan Sagintayev especially stressed that Kazakhstan will continue rendering methodological, technical and financial assistance to its Kyrgyz partners in the process on ascending to the Eurasian trade bloc. In addition, Sagintayev and Pankratov looked into the possibility of establishing the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Investors' Council. Problems of sanitary control on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, boosting Kyrgyzstan's agriculture exports to Kazakhstan, cooperation in transport and tourism spheres were touched upon during the talks as well.