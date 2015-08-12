Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan remove customs control on joint border

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - Customs control has been officially removed on the border between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan this morning.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev observed the official ceremony held at the Kordai and Ak zhol customs posts via online video conference. The ceremony was held within the framework of Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). This move will eventually help remove administrative barriers and increase two-way trade. First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Temir Sariyev participated in the ceremony. Today Kyrgyzstan has officially become a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union and joined Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia. The treaty on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian trade bloc was ratified by all parties earlier.