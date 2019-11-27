Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan sign several documents
- Joint Declaration of the President of Kazakhstan and President of Kyrgyzstan;
- Package of Decisions of the Supreme Interstate Council;
- Agreement between Kazakh, Kyrgyz governments on cooperation in migration;
- Agreement between Kazakh, Kyrgyz governments «On joint actions on construction of a new bridge and reconstruction of the bridge between Kazakhstan’s Karassu-Avtodorozhnyi and Kyrgyzstan’s Ak-tilek-Avtodorozhnyi checkpoints»;
- Agreement on Cooperation in fight with economic and financial crimes between the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan and State Service for Fight with Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan;
- Agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan and General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan on organization of reception, airfield-technical support and protection of military aircraft at military airfields of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic
-Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Healthcare of Kyrgyzstan;
-Memorandum of cooperation and mutual understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and the State Inspection for Environmental and Technical Safety of Kyrgyzstan Government;
-Agreement on joint actions on promotion and implementation of investment projects in the territory of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan (between JSC NC KazakhInvest and Kyrgyz Agency for Investments Promotion);