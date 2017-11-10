Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan step up contacts between national foreign ministries

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with his Kyrgyz colleague Erlan Abdyldaev in Samarkand on November 9, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the most relevant issues of regional and bilateral cooperation and the problems of integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).



Abdrakhmanov and Abdyldaev stressed that Astana and Bishkek are interested in strengthening of bilateral relations and finding early solutions to the trade and economic problems that have accumulated over time.



The ministers also agreed to step up contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries.



Both Abdrakhmanov and Abdyldaev are in Samarkand for the two-day Central Asia: One Past and a Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity conference as well as the EU-Central Asia meeting of foreign ministers.