Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to boost religious cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Kyrgyzstan, Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev met with Zaiyrbek Ergeshov, Director of the State Commission for Religious Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

The meeting resulted in signing the memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry and the Commission.



"We tried to embrace all aspects of cooperation in the document to effectively implement state policy in the religious sphere in the interest of both countries," Mr. Yermekbayev stressed.



As per the memorandum, authorized government bodies will cooperate in the field of regulation of the religious sphere, exchange experience in raising public awareness on destructive religious ideas and more.



At the same time, the memorandum is expected to step up cooperation between the two nations in the sphere of theological (spiritual) education. The sides will hold joint scientific and educational events aimed at raising public awareness about religion and strengthening inter-faith dialogue.