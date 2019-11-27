Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to raise trade turnover to $1bn

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will continue to develop all-round Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation. He said it taking the floor at the 5th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Joint Declaration which we have signed today proves it. Today we have had constructive negotiations in a closed-door format. The regular meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council with the participation of the members of the governments and heads of regions was fruitful as well,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Special attention was given to the development of trade and economic ties. As you know, since 2015, we began working in the conditions of the Eurasian integration. The membership in the EAEU mad it possible to expand our economic relations. Bilateral commodity turnover comprised $900mn having increased by 30% from 2015 to 2018. Our goal is to raise commodity turnover to $1bn. In this regard, we commissioned to expand the trade nomenclature and search for new market niches,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.