Kazakhstan lags behind OECD countries in terms of life expectancy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Life expectancy in Kazakhstan has exceeded 70 years, according to Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova.

However, according to Minister Duissenova, Kazakhstan still lags behind the OECD member countries in that respect.



"In terms of maternal and infant mortality we lag behind those countries we try to emulate," admitted Duissenova at the forum themed "Reform of Healthcare in Kazakhstan: protecting nation's health" in Astana on Wednesday.



In her words, the expected lifespan in Kazakhstan exceeded 70 years and mortality rate decreased by 15.3% thanks to implementation of two state programs of healthcare development in 2005-2015.



Minister Duissenova reminded that the ministry proceeded to the implementation of the new State Program "Densaulyk" for 2016-2019 aimed at further deepening of reforms in the sphere of healthcare. Within the framework of the new program and based on the experience of the OECD member states and recommendations of the World Bank and WHO, Kazakhstan will introduce the Public Health Service.



According to the minister, starting from 2018 pharmaceuticals made in Kazakhstan will be examined for compliance with the international standards.