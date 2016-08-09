Kazakhstan lags behind OECD member states in teaching methods

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to update the content of education gradual introduction of which will begin on September 1, 2016.

"It has been proven that our schoolchildren lag behind in studies compared to their peers abroad. To this end, the Ministry [of Education and Science] made a decision to update the content of education. This year all first graders will be taught under the updated programs. It is aimed at the development of functional literacy, critical thinking," said Zeinep Maksutova, deputy director of the Preschool and Secondary Education Department of the ministry, at the press conference of the Central Communications Service.



Earlier it was reported that the educational system of Kazakhstan lags behind the ones of the developed countries in terms of teaching methods.

According to the results of international research, a 15-year-old Kazakhstani student lags behind his peer from the OECD member country for 1.5-2.5 years.