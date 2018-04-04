Kazakhstan, Latvia intend to develop transport co-op

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh-Latvian Working Group on Transport held its first session in Riga, the capital of Latvia, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development said.

"The meeting was co-chaired by First Vice Minister for Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Latvia Kaspars Ozolins.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan and Latvia's cooperation in air transport, rail container freight transport, international road transport, and transport logistics," the press service said.

They highlighted the growing importance of the China-Europe container transportation. Latvia sees Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in this direction, and, therefore, informed of the work done to intensify transportations by "Baltika-Transit" container train. The Kazakh side confirmed its interest in cooperation for the use of the two countries' transit potentials and invited the Latvian companies to participate in the development of a logistics hub in Special Economic Zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gates". In view of the mutual interest, the sides agreed to continue negotiations in this regard.

Besides, the Latvian side shared the experience of introducing digital and green technologies in transport sector. The sides will continue exchanging information on the respective work.

In general, the bilateral transport relations between Kazakhstan and Latvia are on the rise. In 2017, the export-import freight traffic between the two countries amounted to 218.57 thousand tons, which was 6.11 thousand tons more than in 2016 (212.46 thousand tons).





The sides signed a protocol following the results of the discussions and agreements.