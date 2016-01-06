Kazakhstan launched ‘100kadam.kz’ news portal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has launched "100kadam.kz" portal on the implementation of the five institutional reforms and the "The Plan of the Nation - 100 specific steps", this has been announced at today's press conference in Central Communications Service.

The new website will provide necessary information on the implementation of the 5 institutional reforms announced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and "The Plan of the Nation - 100 specific steps".

The draft of the project is developed by the Committee of Information, Communications and Information under the Ministry for Investment and Development, JSC "KazContent", and JSC "National Information Technologies", said Zhandos Chulakov, managing director of JSC "KazContent".

