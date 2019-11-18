Kazakhstan launches ‘5-20-25’ housing program

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The government approved the draft of the new state program for housing and communal development «Nurly Zher» 2020-2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the first task is the implementation of a unified housing policy. The determining factor of the state program will be the income of the population. People on the affordable housing waiting list, including orphans, disabled people of groups 1 and 2, pensioners and others, having income up to one living wage per family member - KZT29.7 thousand, are provided with rental housing without a purchase option.

The program «Bakytty Otbasy» is available to people on the affordable housing waiting list including large families, single-parent families and children with disabilities, with incomes up to two living wages - KZT59.4 thousand.

Persons on the affordable housing waiting list with incomes up to 3.1 living wages - KZT92 thousand may apply for credit housing of Akimats under the «5-20-25» program. The program is available to military personnel, state employees and civil servants.

«7-20-25» program is available for Kazakhstanis with incomes over 3.1 living wages. People with KZT148.5 thousand income per a family member will be able to use the market programs «Baspana-hit» of the National Bank, «Orda» Kazakhstan Mortgage Company, «My own house» of ZhylStorySberBank.