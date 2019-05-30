Kazakhstan launches direct flight to Prague

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's SCAT airline will launch Nur-Sulta-Prague-Nur-Sultan flight in early June, Kazinform has learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The unveiling ceremony of the new direct flight linking Nur-Sultan and Prague that will be operated by SCAT air company starting from June 2, 2019. The flight will be operated twice a week between the capitals of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic," the Committee said in a statement.



The Committee hopes that the flight will boost inbound tourism and transit potential of both countries.



SCAT is also planning to perform regular flights via Nur-Sultan-Ulanbaatar-Nur-Sultan and unveil a new flight to Tokyo.