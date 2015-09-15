Kazakhstan launches energy efficiency project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 14 the Ministry of Investments and Development jointly with the World Bank officially launched the Kazakhstan Energy Efficiency Project to improve the energy efficiency in public and social facilities and to create the enabling environment for sustainable energy efficiency financing.

The project focuses on reduction in energy use of public buildings such as schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and street lighting, to demonstrate energy cost savings and social co-benefits. As a first activity, the project will support 19 social facilities (8 schools and 11 kindergartens) in Atyray, Mangistay, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Pavlodar and East-Kazakhstan oblasts for upgrade during the construction season of 2016. Over the last few years, Kazakhstan has made a good progress in establishing the energy efficiency institutional platform by setting up the State Energy Registry and improving the legislation and regulations. Further plans are to introduce energy efficiency measures to the large energy consumers, as well as to develop the energy service company (ESCO) market. In support of these activities, the project will provide technical assistance on energy efficiency policies and measures in line with implementation of 100 steps of the Five Institutional Reforms pursued by Kazakhstan, namely, on the establishment of the Energy Efficiency Fund. "Kazakhstan, as one of the most energy- and carbon- intensive countries, has tremendous energy efficiency potential. We hope this project will be a start as it will not only allow saving energy resources and improving competitiveness of the economy, but will also positively impact the environment, climate, and health of the population," said Ranjit Lamech, World Bank Practice Manager, Energy and Extractive Global Practice in the Europe and Central Asia Region. The grant for the implementation of the four-year project in the amount of US$ 21.76 million is provided by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation through the World Bank-administered Trust Fund. Signed and ratified Grant Agreement for the Kazakhstan Energy Efficiency Project became effective on July 1, 2015. The JSC "Institute of electricity development energy saving" acts as an implementing agency, a press release of the World Bank reads.