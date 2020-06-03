Kazakhstan launches environmental education project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the World Environment Day, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UN Development Program (UNDP) in Kazakhstan have launched a project on the development of environmental education, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science.

The aim of the project is to support measures taken by the Government to form an active life position of citizens and the environmental culture of society.

Under the project, 17 educational organizations at various levels will be equipped with green and resource-saving technologies.

The joint initiative will be started with the creation of a comprehensive model of environmental education, which will become an integral part of the state education system at all levels.

«The project aims at creating environmental responsibility in society needed for the rational use of natural resources, for the full and sustainable development of the state and the global world through improving legislation and creating a legal framework for integrating environmental education into the educational system of Kazakhstan», said the UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Yakup Beris.

Environmental education will include critical aspects of the global sustainable development agenda such as climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable consumption and production.

The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Non-Commercial Joint-Stock Company «International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects» will provide assistance in the implementation of the project (2020-2024).



