Kazakhstan launches gas exports to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 15, Kazakhstan has debuted gas supply to China via the "Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent" and "Central Asia - China" pipeline, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The inaugural ceremony in Astana was attended by the country's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Chairman of the Board of JSC KazMunayGas Sauat Mynbayev, Vice President of JSC NC KazMunayGas Kairat Sharipbayev, and General Director of KazTransGas JSC Rustam Suleymanov.



As previously reported, Kazakhstan and China signed a trade agreement covering exports of 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year. The deal is expected to generate the country $1 billion in earnings. The natural gas for China will come from fields in western Kazakhstan, as well as from JSC KazMunayGas's underground storage facilities.



China will take delivery of the gas via the Khorgos border point, the most important trade frontier between the countries.



The historic agreement, which opens a new era of transit and export of the Kazakh gas, came as the result of an extensive work, both in terms of complete technical reorganization of the country's entire gas transportation system and in terms of diplomatic management.



Exports of the Kazakh gas to China is aimed at promoting beneficial bilateral relations focused on creating a common infrastructure and establishing trade and transport links in the Eurasian region