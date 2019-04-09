Kazakhstan launches new flights to Moscow

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - New Kazakhstan-Russia flights are expected to be launched, Kazinform cites the Civil Aviation Committee.

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan continues work on expanding the geography of international air communication. The Civil Aviation Committee has issued a certificate of accreditation in the Republic of Kazakhstan to IrAero, a Russian airline.

In spring-summer, IrAero Airlines plans to carry out scheduled passenger operations on the following routes:



- Zhukovsky - Karaganda - Zhukovsky 7 flights a week;

- Zhukovsky - Kokshetau - Zhukovsky 2 flights a week;

- Zhukovsky - Petropavlovsk - Zhukovsky 2 flights a week;

Flights will be operated on RRJ aircraft type (Sukhoi SuperJet-100).

It should be mentioned that air communication with Russia accounts for a third of all international flights of Kazakhstan.



The Civil Aviation Committee will continue work on air services connecting the regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.

IrAero was established in 1999. For a long time, the airline provided freight services in Russia's Far East and northeastern regions. IrAero has been carrying passengers since 2006.