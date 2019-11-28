  • kz
    Kazakhstan launches new hi-tech milling complex

    16:17, 28 November 2019
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The milling complex Agrimer-Astyk LLP was opened in Kokshetau with governor of Akmola region Yermek Marzhikpayev taking part in the solemn ceremony.

    The milling complex partners with Barilla, the Italian multinational food company, the world's largest pasta producer.

    KZT 2.5 bln was invested in the project at large. Damu entrepreneurship development fund rendered financial backing to the project up to KZT 790 mln.

