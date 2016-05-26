Kazakhstan launches proactive policy to attract investment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has launched a proactive policy to attract investment, this has been informed by Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev.

He stressed that attraction of foreign investment (AFI) in oil refining has increased by 80%, food industry - 30%, in engineering - by 7 times.

Asset Issekeshev outlined the areas in the direction of which the Ministry works - improving investment and business climate, providing better conditions for investment protection, fair judicial system, providing the economy with highly qualified human resources.

To date, the Ministry has a portfolio of 200 investment projects worth more than $ 40 billion.