Kazakhstan launches production of Russia’s anti-coronavirus-vaccine

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin paid a visit to the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex where he launched the production of a Russian coronavirus vaccine. Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and of Russia Vladimir Putin had agreed the production of Sputnik V vaccine earlier this year, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

At least 2 million dozes of the Russian vaccine are to be gradually produced at the Karaganda-based complex.

During the visit, Prime Minister Mamin revealed that there are plans to start mass voluntary vaccination with the Russian vaccine produced in Kazakhstan in February 2021. Healthcare workers, teachers, students, workers of law-enforcement agencies, and those with chronic diseases are the first in line to get the vaccine voluntarily.