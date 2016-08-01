Kazakhstan launches Road to School annual Republican campaign

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On August 1, 2016, Kazakhstan launched the 9th annual Republican campaign "Road to school" . This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Protection of Children under the Ministry of Education and Science Manshuk Abdykarim at a press conference in the CCS.

"Every year the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan holds "Road to school" campaign in order to help children from low-income families. This year the event is timed to the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan. Every year this campaign allows to render assistance to 300 thousand children. Following the campaign in 2015, local executive authorities provided financial assistance of two billion tenge to 318,026 children,” M.Abdykarim said.

According to the Ministry, last year a number of children receiving financial assistance increased by 20 thousand in comparison with 2014. This is due to natural disasters, floods in Karaganda and Akmola regions.

"As part of this campaign control activities are carried out in conjunction with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. These activities aim to identify families with children who need assistance. Last year more than 50 thousand such events were carried out. As a result, there were 3588 minor children who were in need of assistance," she noted.

It should be recalled that from August 1 Kazakhstan launched "Road to school" annual Republican campaign. The charity campaign aims to support children from low-income families in preparation for the beginning of the school year. The campaign is implemented in all regions of the country. For 8 years, over 2 million children have received the necessary assistance. This year the event is held under the motto called "The territory of a happy childhood", Kazinform refers to government.kz.