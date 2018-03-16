Kazakhstan leads in number of Russia presidential election observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is the country which sent the biggest number of presidential election observers to Russia, member of the Central Election Committee of the Russian Federation Vasiliy Likhachyov was quoted as saying by the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

Vasiliy Likhachyov reminded that the elections will be observed by different international missions.

"Kazakhstan is leading - 223 observers. Belarus - 116, Germany - 94, France - 84, Kyrgyzstan - 65, the USA - 56, Poland - 52, Armenia - 39, Italy - 33, and Bulgaria - 26 observers," Likhachyov said.



According to Vasiliy Likhachyov, in total there are 59 points throughout Russia which will be observed. The largest international platform will be Moscow. The delegations of the OSCE, the CIS, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the SCO, 19 from the Federation Council and 71 at the invitation of the State Duma will come to Moscow.

Elections of 2018 will be the largest in the history from the point of view of the international engagement. In total 1,392 observers from 87 countries will come to Russia which is more than during the elections of 2012 and Duma elections in 2016.