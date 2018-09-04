Kazakhstan leads World Nomad Games medal count

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The III World Nomad Games opening ceremony took place on September 2 in Kyrgyzstan.

The Games bring together this year athletes from 80 states of the world to compete in 37 sports.



Kazakhstan's sportsmen grabbed 19 medals so far to lead the medal table with seven gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. Kyrgyzstan ranks second with five gold, five silver and eight bronze medals, while Turkmenistan rounds out the top three picking five gold, five silver and two bronze.



The Games, which were first held in 2014, will run until September 8, Sports.kz reports.