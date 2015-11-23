Kazakhstan, Lebanon to strengthen the economic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Lebanon held a presentation themed "Investment Climate in Kazakhstan" on November 20, 2015 which was attended by prominent business representatives and mass media, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the presentation Head of the Diplomatic Mission in Lebanon Daulet Yemberdiyev talked about the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan in conditions of the global crisis, a program of Forced Industrial-Innovative Development for 2015-2019, etc. It was noted that Kazakhstan provided foreign investors with new advantages and incentives to support profitable and safe investments to Kazakhstan within the framework of the program. Also, the speaker gave detailed information on privileged regimes within eight special economic zones which were created for the acceleration of the industrialization process of the country. The most successful investment projects on the territory of Kazakhstan were also presented during the presentation.