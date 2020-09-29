Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein discussed coop issues

VADUZ. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Liechtenstein, Vatican, Rhodes and Malta Alibek Bakayev paid a working visit to Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting in the Liechtenstein’s Office of Foreign Affairs, the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and interaction in the international arena.

It is noted that the most promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein are the innovative development of financial services and banking sector. Cooperation in various industrial sectors such as the food industry and mechanical engineering has also a significant potential.

Kazakh Ambassador Bakayev discussed the possibilities of cooperation with the management of Kaiser Company (one of the leading manufacturers of special municipal equipment and walking excavators in the world). The company is interested in expanding to the Asian markets, and Kazakhstan is ready to offer optimal conditions for cooperation on mutually beneficial terms.

The ambassador also participated in a conference «Internal and external perspectives of international cooperation and sustainability» dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Principality of Liechtenstein's membership in the UN.