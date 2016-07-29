Kazakhstan lifts off anthrax quarantine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Quarantine imposed in some regions of Kazakhstan due to recent anthrax outbreak has been lifted off, a source at the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan told Kazinform.

"The situation with anthrax outbreak is stable. Quarantine has been lifted off in all three regions where the anthrax outbreaks were registered - Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions," Tursyn Kabduldanov, Deputy Chairman of the Veterinary Control Committee of the ministry, said at a press conference on Friday.



Earlier it was reported that 16 anthrax cases were confirmed in Karaganda, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions since June 8 till July 8, 2016. Three patients diagnosed with anthrax died.