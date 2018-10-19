Kazakhstan likely to abolish visa invitation letters for foreigners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to ease visa regime for foreign tourists, namely to abolish visa invitation letters.

According to Advisor to Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Yerkebulan Khassenov, e-visa pilot project will be launched in Kazakhstan by yearend.

In his words, the project will let the tourists from 128 countries get entry permissions via Internet.



"Unfortunately, foreign tourists need to find someone or a tour operator for a letter of invitation to get Kazakhstan visa," said Khassenov.



"We insist on abolishing letters of invitation, because we want to simplify visa issuance and processing," he said.



However, according to Khassenov, the law-enforcement structures are not ready for this step.



"They (law-enforcement structures) will agree if we develop and implement E-hotel system countrywide. Vice Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev backed our proposition. The Ministry of Information and Communications was tasked to develop the E-hotel system together with the Ministry of Culture and Sport. The Ministry of Investments and Development was also instructed to work on the issue regarding submission of data about foreign tourists from air carriers. This is what our law-enforcement structures need to ensure national security. In case of E-hotel's implementation, our colleagues from the National Security Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will abolish visa invitation letters," he explained.