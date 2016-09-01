Kazakhstan likely to give more independence to higher education institutions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev announced what amendments would be made into the country's legislation soon.

According to the President, amendments will be inserted into the legislative acts on valuation, debt recovery and private investigator activities as well as to the bills on funds of paying compensation to veterans etc.

“With the consideration of international practice and experience of Nazarbayev University, academic and management independence of Kazakhstan’s higher education institutions should be expanded,” he said.

The Parliament has also to adopt amendments to the legislation regarding independence of local self-governance structures' budgets, he added.

“A number of amendments to the legislation on electric power will be made too. They are called to ensure reduction of electricity supply costs, which will allow to lower its cost for consumers,” he stressed.