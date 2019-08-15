Kazakhstan likely to haul 10 medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Former Olympic champion Serik Sapiyev believes that Kazakhstani athletes may haul up to 10 medals at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform reports.

Sapiyev, whohappens to be Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture Affairsof the Culture and Sports Ministry, says Kazakhstan’s preparations for theSummer Olympic Games are in line with the schedule.

«Currently wehave earned 10 licenses. After the success at the 2016 Rio Olympics we cannotmove the bar downwards. I believe Kazakhstani athletes will haul more than 10medals in Tokyo. I hope they will clinch three gold medals,» said Sapiyev,adding that he sets high hopes on swimmer Dmitry Balandin, judoka Yeldos Smetovand track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova.

Recall thatKazakhstan was represented by 104 athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics andcollected 3 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals in total ranking 17thin the overall medal tally.