Kazakhstan likely to launch databank of pedophiles

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan may launch a website containing information of all convicted pedophiles, Kazinform cites Johann Merkel, First Deputy Prosecutor General, as saying at the international conference on judicial system improvement in Almaty today.

"We are going to launch a data bank of these "maniacs" to enable everyone to look through information and photo of the people convicted for such type of crime. This practice is widely applied by the entire international community which shows good results. All of these novelties are being discussed now," noted Merkel.

According to him, the draft law “On chemical castration of pedophiles” is under the Senate’s consideration now.

“This [chemical castration – editor] is not an absolute panacea, but foreign experience proves that after this procedure 60% and more of the pedophiles are discouraged to commit similar crimes,” he added.