Kazakhstan likely to step up agricultural exports by 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev urged to unlock potential of agro-industrial complex and increase agricultural exports in his State-of-the-Nation Address on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While delivering his Address to the nation on Friday, President Nazarbayev pointed out it is crucial to unlock the full potential of domestic agro-industrial complex and step up agricultural exports by 2020.



The Head of State went on to praise several agricultural enterprises, namely BRT Milka LLP, Atameken Agro and Baiserke Agro, which had demonstrated unbelievable results by introducing state-of-the-art technologies as well as enlisting the help of foreign experts and academicians.



He also encouraged rural entrepreneurs to learn new skills and ways to improve harvest.



The Government was instructed to allot at least 100 million tenge every year for these purposes.