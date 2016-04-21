Kazakhstan, Lithuania discussed trade-economic coop prospects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Erbolat Dossayev has met with Minister of Economy of the Republic of Lithuania Evaldas Gustas.

The parties discussed the prospects of economic cooperation between the two republics, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the National Economy Ministry.

At the end of the talks, a Memorandum of Mutual Understating and Cooperation between Kazakh and Lithuanian economy ministries was signed.

The volume of commodity turnover between the countries reached USD 321,700,000,000 in 2015.