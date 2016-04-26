Kazakhstan, Lithuania experts develop draft treaty on transfer of sentenced persons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has held working meeting of first deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Johann Merkel and the delegation of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Lithuania.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, the sides have discussed the issues of norm-setting activities of the two agencies, protection of fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, as well as further ways to enhance cooperation between the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Lithuania.

Following the talks, the experts of the two countries developed a draft agreement on the transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment.

The agreement is planned to be signed before the yearend.