Kazakhstan, Lithuania to mark 25 years of diplomatic relations on June 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - June 15, 2017 marks the 25th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Lithuania.

For a quarter of a century our countries achieved significant successes in all areas of cooperation, which finds its concentrated manifestation in the actively developing political dialogue and in interaction on the world arena. The positions of our countries on many international issues are close or coincide, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



Kazakhstan and Lithuania supported each other in elections for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council.



As a member of the European Union, Lithuania was one of the first countries to ratify the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union.



Lithuania supported the international initiative of Kazakhstan on convening the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and participates in the work of this Forum.



An effective track of cooperation between the two countries has taken shape through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In preparing to become a full member of the OECD Lithuania has consistently provided advisory assistance to Kazakhstan in promoting our interests in this important international structure.



Lithuania, as a member of the International Exhibition Bureau, voted for the Kazakhstan project EXPO-2017 and is an active participant of the Exhibition.



We have accumulated a solid contractual and legal framework of our mutual relations, including in the trade-economic, scientific-educational and cultural-humanitarian spheres.



An effective mechanism for promoting the interests of both parties has been set through the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, the working groups on transport and tourism, as well as the Business Council "Kazakhstan-Lithuania".



Transit, transport communications and logistics remain a priority in Kazakh-Lithuanian trade and economic relations arising from a necessity to develop and diversify cargo flows. Launches of container trains "Saule", "Baltic Wind" and "Continental Express" as well as the prospect of Kazakhstan joining the "Viking" project open new horizons for bilateral cooperation in the transport field.



Relations are actively developing between universities, including within the framework of the Bolashak Program, as well as between the scientific and cultural centers of two countries. An effective mechanism for sharing experience between medical institutions has been established. A striking example of such an interaction is the activity of Professor Rimantas Benetis, an outstanding Lithuanian cardiac surgeon with a world-wide reputation, who saved many lives in Kazakhstan.



A great contribution to the strengthening of cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Lithuania is made by the Society of Kazakhs of Lithuania "Nursaule" and the Lithuanian public association "Lituanica" in Kazakhstan.



Kazakhstan intends to further deepen and expand its relations with Lithuania for the benefit and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries.